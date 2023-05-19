Indiana's unemployment fell to 3% in April, down from 3.1% the previous month, as private employment reached another record high.

There were just over 3.4 million Hoosiers participating in the labor force in April, an increase of 7,080 from the previous month. The labor force participation rate in Indiana increased to 63.6% in April, up from 63.5% the previous month and above the national rate of 62.6%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana's labor force is the total number of people working and actively seeking work as extrapolated from a phone survey. An estimated 120,645 people were unemployed and seeking work, or available to work now. The unemployment rate is not tied to the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, which totaled 14,211 in April.

There are now 3.3 million Hoosiers working in the private sector.

Private-sector employment in Indiana grew by 76,500 year-over-year in April, rising by 14,200 jobs as compared to the previous month. It rose to a new private employment peak of 2.845 million. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 4,100 jobs in private educational and health services, 3,800 jobs in leisure and hospitality, 3,500 jobs in professional and business services, 1,500 jobs in financial activities, 1,300 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities and 300 jobs in manufacturing.

Indiana currently has an estimated 126,185 open job postings around the state.

In April, the national unemployment rate was 3.4%, down from 3.5% the previous month.

In Illinois, unemployment fell by 0.2 percentage point to 4.2% in April.

Illinois gained 8,500 jobs in April, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Last month, the state added 3,000 jobs in manufacturing, 2,700 in construction, 2,700 in financial activities and 2,700 in educational and health services. The state lost 2,000 jobs in other services, 900 in government and 700 in leisure and hospitality.

Illinois's unemployment rate is 0.8 percentage point higher than the national rate in April but down 0.3 percentage point from a year ago, when it stood at 4.5%.

The Land of Lincoln added 131,800 jobs over the past 12 months, gaining jobs in almost all major industries. Illinois gained 38,100 jobs in educational and health services, 37,200 jobs in leisure and hospitality and 29,700 jobs in government.