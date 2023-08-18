Indiana's unemployment rate rose to 3.3% in July, up from 3.2% in June, from 3.1% in May and from 3% in April.

There were just over 3.42 million Hoosiers participating in the labor force in July, an increase of 955 from the previous month. The labor force participation rate in Indiana stayed steady at 63.6% in July, above the national rate of 62.6%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana's labor force is the total number of people working and actively seeking work as extrapolated from a phone survey.

An estimated 106,590 people were unemployed and seeking work, or available to work immediately. The unemployment rate is not tied to the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, which totaled 15,080 in July.

There are now 3.3 million Hoosiers working in the private sector.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has grown by 52,900 over the past year and by 12,200 jobs in July as compared to the previous month. Private employment stood at 2.847 million. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 3,800 jobs in construction and 900 in private educational and health services.

Indiana currently has an estimated 104,940 open job postings around the state.

In July, the national unemployment rate was 3.5%, down from 3.7% the previous month.

In Illinois, unemployment stayed steady at 4%.

Illinois gained 11,200 jobs in July, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Last month, the state added 6,400 jobs in educational and health services, 4,500 in trade, transportation and utilities and 1,900 in government. The state lost 3,000 jobs in professional and business services, 900 in other services and 500 in manufacturing.

Illinois's unemployment rate is 0.5 percentage point higher than the national rate in July, but down 0.4 percentage point from a year ago, when it stood at 4.4%.

The Land of Lincoln added 89,700 jobs over the past 12 months, gaining jobs in almost all major industries. Illinois gained 42,500 jobs in educational and health services, 27,200 in government and 26,500 jobs in leisure and hospitality.

The number of unemployed workers in Illinois fell to 255,100, the lowest since the start of the pandemic.