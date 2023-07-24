Indiana's unemployment rate rose to 3.2% in June, up from 3.1% in May and from 3% in April.

There were just over 3.42 million Hoosiers participating in the labor force in May, an increase of 2,096 from the previous month. The labor force participation rate in Indiana stayed steady at 63.6% in June, above the national rate of 62.6%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana's labor force is the total number of people working and actively seeking work as extrapolated from a phone survey.

An estimated 106,590 people were unemployed and seeking work, or available to work immediately. The unemployment rate is not tied to the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, which totaled 15,287 in June.

There are now 3.3 million Hoosiers working in the private sector.

Private-sector employment in Indiana has grown by 58,900 over the past year despite falling by 3,100 jobs in June as compared to the previous month. Private employment stood at 2.832 million, down from a record 2.845 million in April. Last month, the Hoosier state gained 3,800 jobs in construction and 900 in private educational and health services.

Indiana currently has an estimated 115,930 open job postings around the state.

In May, the national unemployment rate was 3.6%, down from 3.7% the previous month.

In Illinois, unemployment fell by 0.1 percentage point to 4% in June, the fourth straight monthly decline.

Illinois gained 8,400 jobs in June, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Last month, the state added 5,300 jobs in educational and health services, 2,900 in construction, 2,900 in leisure and hospitality and 2,000 in government, It lost 5,400 jobs in professional and business services, 2,100 jobs in manufacturing and 2,000 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities.

Illinois's unemployment rate is 0.4 percentage point higher than the national rate in June, but down 0.4 percentage point from a year ago, when it stood at 4.4%.

The Land of Lincoln added 121,100 jobs over the past 12 months, gaining jobs in almost all major industries. Illinois gained 42,400 jobs in educational and health services, 33,800 jobs in leisure and hospitality and 31,200 jobs in government.

The number of unemployed workers in Illinois fell to 258,100, the lowest since the start of the pandemic.