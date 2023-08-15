A new unicorn attraction is bringing a "world of enchantment" and large animatronic unicorns to Harvest Tyme Family Farm in Lowell.

Unicorn Tyme will run from Aug. 26 through Sept. 24 at 17904 Grant St. in Lowell. Harvest Tyme Family Farm co-owner Josh Sickinger said it's a whimsical adventure for all ages.

“You don’t have to travel over the rainbow to experience this event,” Josh Sickinger said. “The 45-acre family farm is conveniently located in south Lake County near I-65, making it the perfect day trip. Upon entering the farm, attendees will be greeted by a breathtaking sight, over 20 life-size animatronic unicorns. As visitors wander through the enchanting herd, they'll be awed by the intricacy and lifelike movements of these mythical creatures, as if they've stepped into the pages of a fairytale.”

Unicorn Tyme will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the family farm that started with a pumpkin patch and blossomed to year-round attractions like a winter wonderland every Christmas season. Visitors will be able to ride unicorns, pose for photos and go on amusement rides.

“Guests will indulge in the excitement of classics such as the Fun Slide, Tilt-A-Whirl, Swings, and more,” Sickinger said. “Young explorers, in search of treasures and surprises, will be enthralled by the Unicorn Dig, an advenure that promises exciting discoveries. Throughout the day, families will immerse themselves in captivating photo opportunities, transporting them to the most magical realms. Adding to the allure, the Butterfly Garden will serve as a serene oasis, where visitors can delight in the graceful flutter of colorful wings. At the Unicorn Petting Zoo, children will experience the thrill of getting up close and personal with these gentle creatures, their hearts warmed by the enchanting connection.”

Beyond unicorns, the attraction will also feature other popular characters from pop culture like Bluey and Bingo, Ariel and Moana, and Mario, Yoshi and Luigi. There will be a Candy Filled Egg Hunt with a candy cannon that will shoot sweets into the air.

Unicorn Tyme's run will overlap Harvest Tyme’s Wizard of Oz and Sunflower Festivals.

"We're thrilled to welcome families and friends to the magical world of Unicorn Tyme,'" said Melissa Sickinger, co-owner of Harvest Tyme. "Our aim is to provide a magical experience filled with wonder and joy, where memories are made and cherished."

For more information, visit ww.harvesttymefun.com.