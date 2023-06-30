UniFirst's quarterly profit dipped 3.2% to $24.3 million in the third quarter of its fiscal year, which ended on May 27, down from $25.1 million the same time a year prior.

The Massachusetts-based uniform, workwear and laundry service giant operates a 64,000-square-foot facility at 4029 Calumet Ave. in Hammond. It entered the Northwest Indiana market by buying Arrow Uniform a few years ago and now supplies uniforms, workwear, floor mats, mops, wipers, towels, bathroom products and other workplace necessities to companies across the Calumet Region from the new $12 million plant it built.

The company grew revenue in the third quarter of its 2023 fiscal year by 12.7% to $576.7 million. Operating income fell by 0.9% to $33.4 million.

Earnings per share in the third quarter fell 3% to $1.29, down from $1.33 the prior year.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes., depreciation and amortization rose to $64 million in the third quarter, up 6.1% compared to the previous quarter. Its laundry operations' EBITDA margin declined to 9.9% from 11.4%.

“We are pleased with our strong top-line performance in the quarter, but continue to be focused as a company on mitigating the cost pressures impacting our operations," President and CEO Steven Sintros said. "The early days of our recently closed acquisition of Clean Uniform have been very constructive with initial efforts being focused primarily on retaining Clean’s most important assets — its people and its customers. We continue to be excited about the strength and quality of the Clean business and what we continue to believe the combined companies will be able to achieve in the markets we serve together."

The company has more than 14,000 employees at 260 locations, outfitting an estimated 2 million workers a day.

"As always, I want to thank our over 14,000 team partners who continue to always deliver for each other and our customers as we strive towards our vision of being universally recognized as the best service provider in the industry,” he said.