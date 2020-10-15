Union leaders warn of coronavirus 'outbreak' among East Chicago firefighters

EAST CHICAGO — Fire union leaders are warning of an "outbreak" of COVID-19 cases at Station 4 that could expose the public.

In a news release, Angel Gilarski, union secretary for the East Chicago Fire Department, pinned the extent of the outbreak on the fire department administration for allegedly not quarantining the first Station 4 firefighter known to have been exposed by someone in his household.

She claimed the administration told the firefighter to continue working and instead wear a mask and segregate from the rest of the crew.

A city attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

The firefighter informed the administration on Sept. 29 that a member of his household was positive for the coronavirus, Gilarski said. The firefighter subsequently exhibited symptoms and tested positive.

To date, four firefighters have tested positive, she said. Others have symptoms but are still awaiting results. Some are still waiting for results from Oct. 2, she said.

