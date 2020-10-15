Union leaders warn of coronavirus 'outbreak' among East Chicago firefighters

EAST CHICAGO — Fire union leaders are warning of an "outbreak" of COVID-19 cases at Station 4 that could expose the public.
In a news release, Angel Gilarski, union secretary for the East Chicago Fire Department, pinned the extent of the outbreak on the fire department administration for allegedly not quarantining the first Station 4 firefighter known to have been exposed by someone in his household.
She claimed the administration told the firefighter to continue working and instead wear a mask and segregate from the rest of the crew.
A city attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.
The firefighter informed the administration on Sept. 29 that a member of his household was positive for the coronavirus, Gilarski said. The firefighter subsequently exhibited symptoms and tested positive.
To date, four firefighters have tested positive, she said. Others have symptoms but are still awaiting results. Some are still waiting for results from Oct. 2, she said.
Earlier this summer, Carla Morgan, city attorney, said CDC guidelines allow first responders to remain on the job asymptomatic, while essential workers are asked to self-quarantine if they are exposed. It was not immediately clear if CDC policy has changed and how the city is handling such cases now.
The union also claimed there has been "ineffective contact tracing" and inadequate notification to exposed firefighters or to the public who have had direct contact with the COVID-19-positive firefighters.
Test results have taken more than 10 days for some firefighters, and they continue to work while awaiting the results, the union claimed.
The fire department administration also is still having group training exercises and are not limiting the movement of firefighters to prevent further spread, the union claimed.
This story is developing. Check back at nwi.com for updates.
