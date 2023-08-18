The redevelopment of Gary’s long-vacant Union Station will help bridge the digital divide by bringing more high-speed broadband internet access to the Steel City.

The national telecommunications development firm Digital Equity plans to develop a $8 million Fiber Smart House in the historic train station, which has sat vacant since the 1970s but was saved by the Decay Devils urban preservationist group. The 10,000-square-foot Fiber Smart House will be part of a broader, multi-phase effort to foster a tech community in Northwest Indiana.

“Our city has a proud history and a bright future, and this development is as symbolic as it is significant,” said Gary Mayor Jerome Prince.

The Fibert Smart House will serve as a network operations center and fiber access point for large internet networks. It will be open to the public, also serving as a business and nonprofit incubator and a state of-the-art technology workforce and educational training hub. Colleges will be able to use it to build pipelines to place their students in tech sector jobs.

“Cities across the U.S. have seen a direct correlation between lack of broadband access and limiting economic opportunity,” said Dr. Linda Lopez, Managing Member of Digital Equity, LLC. “This building is the perfect location to help provide essential services to city residents, and we are proud to be associated with the city of Gary.”

The Decay Devils, whose name is a play on urban decay and daredevils to reflect their love of exploring abandoned buildings, has worked for years to spruce up and preserve the train station, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was featured in films like “Appointment with Danger” and “Original Gangstas.” Built with a pioneering cast-in-concrete method to resemble limestone, it’s been described as a miniature version of New York City’s Grand Central Terminal.

“When we took on the renovation of the Gary Union Station, we never dreamed it could become a multi-purpose technology and business hub focused on developing the next generation of high-tech workforce,” Anderson said.

A groundbreaking ceremony at the Beux Arts-style train station at 251 Broadway just outside the gates of the Gary Works steel mill is scheduled for Wednesday.