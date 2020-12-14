Union urges veto override to uphold proposed Gary police, fire pay hike

GARY — The city's police union is urging the Gary Common Council to override the mayor's veto of the 2021 budget at its Tuesday night meeting — a move that would uphold the council-backed 3%, one-time raise for police and fire personnel.
In a statement released Monday, The Gary Fraternal Order of Police Ben K. Perry Lodge #61 said its members strongly oppose Mayor Jerome Prince's veto of the council's preferred 2021 budget.
Prince's Nov. 24 veto eliminated a proposed 3% raise for firefighters and police officers.
In speaking with The Times this month, Prince and his acting finance director said it would be impossible to sustain the one-time raise in future years, given the city's financial stress.
Gary Fraternal Order of Police Union President Gregory Wolf, a sergeant, said he disagrees.
"We contest that the funds clearly exist to support this small raise for our public safety with the cuts that the Gary City Council put into place with the amended budget to include passing on their own raises," Sgt. Gregory Wolf said in a statement.
Recruits currently receive a starting salary of $49,304.
Wolf told The Times the union also is proposing decreasing recruits' initial salaries to $45,000 while they attend the academy, field training and remain in their probationary stages.
Some council members critical of the proposed raises have scoffed at the idea of reducing the initial starting pay for recruits, saying it contradicts the department's argument that they aren't getting the applicants they need.
Wolf has said once they get through the probationary period, they would receive a pay bump to $50,783.
Wolf said he believes Gary police and fire departments are the busiest, hardest working and lowest paid public safety workers in the Region. The departments continue to lose employees to higher-paying jobs elsewhere. Others have left due to reaching retirement age, according to the city.
The department has struggled to maintain adequate manpower during shifts, and faces high shooting counts and homicide caseloads.
"We simply cannot retain and recruit competitively due to the lack of pay and old and outdated equipment and resources. We have lost 17 officers in the past year alone and have been able to hire only two in the same time frame," Wolf said. "Just about every police department in the Region has a former Gary police officer on their department, some have multiple."
The police department has 155 officers, and more are leaving, Wolf said.
For comparison, Wolf said the Hammond Police Department has 220 officers with 80,000 residents and 25 square miles. Gary is more than twice that size geographically, with 57 square miles, and has about 75,000 residents.
"So for a city less than half the size by land and with only 5,000 more residents, they have 65 more police officers that make approximately ($10,000) per year more," Wolf said.
In the last several years, the headcount at the public safety departments have dropped dramatically, to a level where Gary cannot safely and properly serve its citizens, Wolf warned.
"We have simply became a reactive police department instead of a proactive police department. This is not the formula that will drive down our extremely high violent crime rate," Wolf said.
Prince has said it would be "fiscally unwise" to provide raises at this time because doing so would require funding beyond the city's current resources.
Council members, including president William Godwin, D-1st, have said the police and fire department raises could boost moral, retain officers and help recruit new ones.
The Gary Common Council next meets at 6 p.m. Dec. 15.
