Union urges veto override to uphold proposed Gary police, fire pay hike

Some council members critical of the proposed raises have scoffed at the idea of reducing the initial starting pay for recruits, saying it contradicts the department's argument that they aren't getting the applicants they need.

Wolf has said once they get through the probationary period, they would receive a pay bump to $50,783.

Wolf said he believes Gary police and fire departments are the busiest, hardest working and lowest paid public safety workers in the Region. The departments continue to lose employees to higher-paying jobs elsewhere. Others have left due to reaching retirement age, according to the city.

The department has struggled to maintain adequate manpower during shifts, and faces high shooting counts and homicide caseloads.

"We simply cannot retain and recruit competitively due to the lack of pay and old and outdated equipment and resources. We have lost 17 officers in the past year alone and have been able to hire only two in the same time frame," Wolf said. "Just about every police department in the Region has a former Gary police officer on their department, some have multiple."

The police department has 155 officers, and more are leaving, Wolf said.