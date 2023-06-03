Unions are decrying a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could have a far-reaching impact on unions' ability to strike.

The Supreme Court ruled in Glacier Northwest Inc. v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters that a cement company in Washington state could sue its workers for economic damage for going on strike when wet cement was in the trucks, resulting in a loss of the cement and damage to the trucks.

"Glacier alleges that the drivers’ conduct created an emergency in which it had to devise a way to offload concrete 'in a timely manner to avoid costly damage to [its] mixer trucks,'" the majority wrote in its opinion. "The Union’s actions not only resulted in the destruction of all the concrete Glacier had prepared that day; they also posed a risk of foreseeable, aggravated, and imminent harm to Glacier’s trucks. Because the Union took affirmative steps to endanger Glacier’s property rather than reasonable precautions to mitigate that risk, the NLRA does not arguably protect its conduct."

It's feared the ruling could set a precedent that would allow companies to sue workers for going on strike, one of their few points of leverage during negotiations for better wages, benefits, working conditions and workplace safety.

“While corporate America cheers on another Supreme Court attack on workers’ rights, this ruling achieves nothing that would undermine the fundamental right to strike,” said UAW President Shawn Fain, who represents workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant, Chicago Stamping Plant and Lear seat factory in Hammond. “Our members’ fight for justice on and off the job won’t be slowed by a court ruling or by corporate greed. While we’re disappointed to see the US Supreme Court once again try to legislate away the rights of working-class Americans, the UAW remains ready to take action, when necessary, to raise the standard for workers everywhere.”

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said the ruling sided with big business over working people.

"But when the facts are revealed on remand, it will be clear the union acted properly and the truck drivers’ strike was protected by federal law," Shuler said. "The court unnecessarily gave the employer another bite at the apple. The court recognized that for nearly a century, federal law has protected workers’ right to strike in order to improve workers’ wages, hours and working conditions. Unfortunately, the court then relied on unfounded allegations in the employer’s complaint that the union intended to damage the cement trucks when it called the strike."

The National Labor Relations Board’s General Counsel investigated the strike and found it was likely protected, Shuler said. She believes a state court and the NLRB will ultimately find that the union acted within its rights to walk off the job when an agreement couldn't be reached.

"This decision will in no way deter workers from going on strike. Working people are standing up for our rights and fairness in the workplace at a rate not seen in generations," she said. "Striking for justice on the job is a critical part of the labor movement’s resurgence. Public support for unions is at its highest level since 1965, and organizing drives are taking place in every state. The bottom line is that the energy, enthusiasm and effectiveness of working people cannot, and will not, slow down in the wake of this ruling. The AFL-CIO and our more than 12.5 million members will continue to fight for workers, and we know that we will succeed."

The Teamsters, who have taken a more aggressive tack as of late with strikes like one at a MonoSol plant in LaPorte, is concerned the Supreme Court ruling opens the door for corporations to sue their own workers.

“The political hacks at the Supreme Court have again voted in favor of corporations over working people," Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said. "These corruptible justices should be ashamed of themselves for throwing out long-standing precedent and legislating from the bench. The ability to strike has been on the books for nearly 100 years, and it’s no coincidence that this ruling is coming at a time when workers across the country are fed up and exercising their rights more and more. Make no mistake — this ruling has everything to do with giving companies more power to hobble workers if any attempt is made to fight back against a growing system of corruption."

The Teamsters retain their right to strike, O'Brien said.

“The Supreme Court is not upholding the law, nor is it advancing the American people," he said. "Supreme Court justices are ruling on behalf of billionaires alone — the very ones they socialize with at cocktail parties and who they owe their jobs to in the first place. American workers must remember that their right to strike has not been taken away. All workers, union and nonunion alike, will forever have the right to withhold their labor."

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters represent more than 1.2 million workers who are not afraid to fight for their rights, O'Brien said.

“The Teamsters will strike any employer, when necessary, no matter their size or the depth of their pockets ," he said. "Unions will never be broken by this Court or any other. This shameful ruling is simply one more reminder that the American people cannot rely on their government or their courts to protect them. They cannot rely on their employers. We must rely on each other. We must engage in organized, collective action. We can only rely on the protections inherent in the power of our unions.”