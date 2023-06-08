The new United Auto Workers leadership laid out its goals for upcoming negotiations with the Big Three automakers at the union's first-ever union-wide town hall.

UAW 2022 Constitutional Convention delegates voted last year to add the national town hall to the union's constitution “to ensure an open flow of information and better communication with the UAW’s active and retired membership.”

Newly elected reform candidates told members they plan to share in some of the auto industry's prosperity in recent years.

“These companies have been extraordinarily profitable, and our members have created incredible value for these companies during some really hard, and dangerous years,” UAW President Shawn Fain said. “They can afford our demands, and we expect them to pony up.”

The UAW will start negotiations with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis this fall.

“These companies can afford all of our demands. Since the Great Recession, as a result of our members’ hard work, the Big Three have been amassing an ocean of money," Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock said.

The union wants to end the tier system in which new hires get paid less to do the exact same job as more senior employees. It gained traction as a compromise that would let automakers minimize labor costs while maintaining the wages of longtime employees, but it has proven unpopular with union members who are concerned it's unfair and divided the rank-and-file membership. It's been a common issue during strikes, such as when Lear workers walked off the job in Hammond in 2014.

“Tiers weaken us and undermine our solidarity by dividing us in our workplaces," Vice President Rich Boyer said. "Tiers must come to an end.”

The UAW also is looking to win back cost of living adjustments to help workers as inflation drives up prices.

"Inflation has gone up three times as much as our wages in the past three and a half years," Vice President Chuck Browning said. "That’s unacceptable, and unsustainable.”

The union also is fighting for job security as automakers transition to electric vehicles. Ford, for instance, has added electric production at some of its existing plants but will build electric vehicles and batteries at a new automotive complex in Tennessee and Kentucky, two states where unions have less of a foothold.

“It must be a just transition," Vice President Mike Booth said. "The transition must do right by our members, our families, and our communities.”