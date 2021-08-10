United Way brightens job, financial prospects for 45 Level Up program graduates

HIGHLAND — Lake Area United Way has helped 45 residents improve future prospects through its new Level Up program.

The graduates of the new program were honored Sunday night at the Wicker Park Social Center.

Andrea Proulx Buinicki, LAUW’s vice president of community impact, said the Level Up program is aimed at helping residents accomplish their career and financial goals.

Two of the graduates, Rafael and Lourdes Swift, remember finding out they were eligible for the program.

“I couldn’t read properly. I was always trying to hide it,” Lourdes said. LAUW’s response, she said, was “Hey, we have programs to help you out.”

“They can give you the resources. You just have to pursue it,” Rafael said. “People want help, but they don’t know where to go.”

“The main thing it did was give us confidence,” he said.

Rafael, a former Title 1 assistant, now is a manager in the financial services industry. “What I do is serve working class families and get them their benefits,” he said.

Lourdes now has certifications for medical billing and coding. She took classes and didn’t have to pay anything out of pocket for them.