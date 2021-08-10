United Way brightens job, financial prospects for 45 Level Up program graduates

HIGHLAND — Lake Area United Way has helped 45 residents improve future prospects through its new Level Up program.
The graduates of the new program were honored recently at the Wicker Park Social Center.
Andrea Proulx Buinicki, LAUW’s vice president of community impact, said the Level Up program is aimed at helping residents accomplish their career and financial goals.
Two of the graduates, Rafael and Lourdes Swift, remember finding out they were eligible for the program.
“I couldn’t read properly. I was always trying to hide it,” Lourdes said. LAUW’s response, she said, was “Hey, we have programs to help you out.”
“They can give you the resources. You just have to pursue it,” Rafael said. “People want help, but they don’t know where to go.”
“The main thing it did was give us confidence,” he said.
Rafael, a former Title 1 assistant, now is a manager in the financial services industry. “What I do is serve working class families and get them their benefits,” he said.
Lourdes now has certifications for medical billing and coding. She took classes and didn’t have to pay anything out of pocket for them.
“I couldn’t have done it without you,” she said. “LAUW is truly uplifting.”
“What is your dream? What is your goal? What is it you want to do?” Rafael said. "That’s what Level Up program participants figure out."
Level Up aims to help adults attain better paying jobs, develop financial wellness and access quality child care and youth programming.
Career navigators Talisa Rogers-Hall and Grace Morin connect families to resources and act as both cheerleaders and accountability partners, Buinicki said.
In 2019, the goal was to help 10 families move toward stability with a better paying job in 18 to 24 months. As of Sunday, 78 families have made progress toward one of more of their career and financial wellness goals, Buinicki said.
She ran through the successes:
- 63 participants enrolled in higher education or job certification programs.
- 31 participants have increased their wages.
- 28 have obtained better paying, full-time jobs.
- 27 have earned one or more job certifications.
- 10 have increased their savings.
- Two have purchased their first homes, and a third closes on a home this week.
The program has its genesis in LAUW’s shift to putting the family at the center of the agency’s work.
Under then-President and CEO Lisa Daugherty’s direction, the agency decided to focus on what’s referred to as the ALICE group — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
“It happened organically,” she said. “It started with the family and what the family needs.”
“They’re not networked, and they don’t know where the opportunities and resources are,” Daugherty said. “There are a lot of resources available to people, but it’s not easy.”
Daugherty, now president and CEO of the Center of Workforce Innovations, is still involved in the Level Up program, but in a different capacity. CWI helps with career advising, resume development and more.
A web-based case management system called Charity Tracker helps the public and nonprofit providers make electronic referrals to one another based on the needs of clients they serve.
“The graduates of the Level Up program have worked so very hard to achieve their goals,” Level Up team manager Jessica Callard said. “The Level Up team cannot wait to see their continued success into the future.”
Level Up graduates
Alondra Aguilar
Dominque Anderson
Jaime Anguiano
Delmara Atchison
Skitona Benson
Patricia Bishop
Kellie Branch
Kailynn Bullock
Jasmine Chandler-Winston
Frances Charleston
Dana Cloud
Jaylynn Czech
Rickisha Edwards
Sabrina Esparza
Janishia Fleming
Cheryl Fleming-Chavers
Pam Gabor
Marissa Goldman
Nicole Grauvogl
Latonya Griffin
Diamond Harris
Pamela Horne
Tina Lokey
Steve Meeter
Tammy Milby
Jessica Miotke
Juan Mitchell
Larry Norvell
Lynise Perry
Arika Piggee
Christopher Primmer
Latavia Ratcliff
Amy Reyes
Kenya Richards Atanda
Donald Rivers
Quisha Smith
Dominque Starks
Gail Stewart
Rafael Swift
Jocelyn Trimble
Sarah Wheeler
Dionna Williams Bradley
Kara Winn
Valetta Wright