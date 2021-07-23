United Way Day of Caring registration opens

The United Way Regional Volunteer Center is seeking volunteers to help local nonprofits during its annual Day of Caring event Aug. 6.

As the largest single-day volunteer event across Northwest Indiana, Day of Caring brings together nonprofits, families, local businesses, municipalities, churches, civic groups and individuals to change lives by helping local nonprofits with facility improvements and client-support projects.

“Nonprofits could not do what they do without volunteers,” said Kim Olesker, president & CEO of United Way of Porter County. “This special day showcases the power of helping hands. We can’t thank our volunteers enough.”

United Way is looking for more than 700 volunteers to help with 67 service projects. Volunteers can choose from in-person, virtual and donation drive opportunities. Projects include painting, landscaping, building, cleaning, hosting social activities, taking kids fishing, collection drives and more.

The day kicks off with a free breakfast rally in Valparaiso, sponsored by 1st Source Bank, CSI, Horizon Bank, Indiana Beverage, Dr. Jerry and Linda Rodenbarger, Kankakee Valley REMC, McAfee Animal Hospital, Meijer, NIPSCO, Northwest Health, Sensit Technologies, The Times Media Co. and Urschel.

Volunteers should register by July 27 to guarantee receipt of a free Day of Caring T-shirt. Individuals, teams, novices and skilled professionals are encouraged to participate. For more information and to register, visit nwivolunteer.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.