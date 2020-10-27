United Way of Porter County distributes more than $1.5 million into community during pandemic

The United Way of Porter County has poured more than $1.5 million into the community during the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit announced.

The nonprofit that helps 69,000 residents a year stepped up its efforts during the COVID-19 public health crisis to protect front-line health care workers, feed those in need and prevent those who lost jobs or incomes as a result of the pandemic from becoming homeless.

“This year, we have tripled our efforts to keep up with the demand for assistance due to COVID’s impact,” said Kim Olesker, president and CEO of United Way of Porter County. “We’re here to help residents find the support they need, especially in times of disaster.”

This year, United Way of Porter County has helped line up financial and food resources for 19,100 residents, many for the first time, the organization announced. The nonprofit has mobilized more than 670 volunteers to help with COVID-19 relief efforts and provided more than 24,300 masks and other pieces of personal protective equipment to health care workers, first responders and others on the front lines in Northwest Indiana.