United Way of Porter County seeks tax help volunteers

VALPARAISO — United Way of Porter County is seeking volunteers to help Northwest Indiana residents file their 2020 federal and state income taxes in the 2021 tax season.

Operated under the guidance of the Internal Revenue Service and hosted by United Way of Porter County, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program provides free tax filing services to all residents with an adjusted gross income of $57,000 or less.

“This is such a needed service. Now more than ever, our folks need to file in a timely manner,” said Kim Olesker, president and CEO of United Way of Porter County. “And, it could not be done without the help of dedicated volunteers.”

In preparation for the upcoming tax season, United Way is looking for volunteers to assist with filing resident tax forms. Program services will be altered to comply with COVID restrictions and keep volunteers safe. Program procedures will be minimal contact with phone and online consultations.

No previous experience is required and hours are flexible. Program training is free.

Tax professionals, enrolled agents and non-credentialed return preparers can earn continuing education credits by volunteering.

The 2021 program is set to begin in February and runs weekdays and some Saturdays until April 15, 2021. For more information, visit www.unitedwaypc.org/volunteer-VITA.

