 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
United Way of Porter County seeks tax help volunteers
urgent

United Way of Porter County seeks tax help volunteers

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — United Way of Porter County is seeking volunteers to help Northwest Indiana residents file their 2020 federal and state income taxes in the 2021 tax season.

Operated under the guidance of the Internal Revenue Service and hosted by United Way of Porter County, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program provides free tax filing services to all residents with an adjusted gross income of $57,000 or less.

“This is such a needed service. Now more than ever, our folks need to file in a timely manner,” said Kim Olesker, president and CEO of United Way of Porter County. “And, it could not be done without the help of dedicated volunteers.”

In preparation for the upcoming tax season, United Way is looking for volunteers to assist with filing resident tax forms. Program services will be altered to comply with COVID restrictions and keep volunteers safe. Program procedures will be minimal contact with phone and online consultations.

No previous experience is required and hours are flexible. Program training is free.

Tax professionals, enrolled agents and non-credentialed return preparers can earn continuing education credits by volunteering.

The 2021 program is set to begin in February and runs weekdays and some Saturdays until April 15, 2021. For more information, visit www.unitedwaypc.org/volunteer-VITA.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Christmas on 124th Ave. light show dazzles in Winfield

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts