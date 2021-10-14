United Way offers credit pointers at virtual sessions

United Way of Northwest Indiana holds its first Get Smart About Credit virtual event Oct. 21.

It takes place via zoom and features five different sessions on the hour, every hour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Topics include: “Creating Your Budget,” “What is Credit?” “Building Your Credit,” “Monitoring Your Credit,” and “Repairing Your Credit.”

National Get Smart About Credit Day occurs on the third Thursday of each October, and is an initiative created by the American Bankers Association Foundation to promote learning about good credit.

Whether people are just beginning their credit journey or they have an established financial history, these sessions are useful in helping anyone secure a healthier financial future.

Each session will be about 15-minutes long, and registration is required. The presentations will be recorded for those who cannot attend. You must be registered for the presentation to receive the recording.

This event and presentations were developed in partnership with Centier Bank, Chase Bank, First Financial Bank, First Merchants Bank, and Peoples Bank.