United Way offers credit pointers at virtual sessions

United Way of Northwest Indiana holds its first Get Smart About Credit virtual event Oct. 21.
It takes place via zoom and features five different sessions on the hour, every hour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Topics include: “Creating Your Budget,” “What is Credit?” “Building Your Credit,” “Monitoring Your Credit,” and “Repairing Your Credit.”
National Get Smart About Credit Day occurs on the third Thursday of each October, and is an initiative created by the American Bankers Association Foundation to promote learning about good credit.
Whether people are just beginning their credit journey or they have an established financial history, these sessions are useful in helping anyone secure a healthier financial future.
Each session will be about 15-minutes long, and registration is required. The presentations will be recorded for those who cannot attend. You must be registered for the presentation to receive the recording.
This event and presentations were developed in partnership with Centier Bank, Chase Bank, First Financial Bank, First Merchants Bank, and Peoples Bank.
To register or to learn more about the sessions, you can visit www.unitedwaynwi.org/credit-day or contact Erin Stojic, Financial Wellness Coalition Coordinator, at erin@unitedwaynwi.org.
About United Way
For more than 50 years, United Way has been serving Northwest Indiana residents in need with more than 70 programs. United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in Northwest Indiana.
In 2020, United Way provided more than $4 million to support a vast network of social services to meet resident needs. To learn more about United Way of Northwest Indiana, visit unitedwaynwi.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.