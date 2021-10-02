United Way sets up headquarters in Valpo

VALPARAISO — The former United Way of Porter County office is the new headquarters for United Way of Northwest Indiana.

The merger of Lake Area United Way and its Porter County counterpart became official Friday.

“We in Valpo are always thrilled when he can have companies and organizations pick Valparaiso for their headquarters site,” Valpo Chamber President Rex Richards said.

Jeff Strack, president of the newly merged organization’s board, cut the ribbon for the newly designated headquarters.

“For more than 50 years, the United Way in Northwest Indiana has helped individuals with a vast array of services in health, education and financial support programs, really trying to help people get ahead and get a leg up,” he said.

“As our communities have blended together, we have people who live in one county and work in another and vice versa, and people have an interest in what happens in both counties,” Strack said. “We need a caring community that comes together to support, whether through advocacy, donations and just time helping other neighbors.”

Strack and Board Vice Chair Heather Ennis complimented the staff for its efforts to make the merger go smoothly while continuing to fulfill the agency’s mission.