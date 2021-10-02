United Way sets up headquarters in Valpo

VALPARAISO — The former United Way of Porter County office is the new headquarters for United Way of Northwest Indiana.
The merger of Lake Area United Way and its Porter County counterpart became official Friday.
“We in Valpo are always thrilled when he can have companies and organizations pick Valparaiso for their headquarters site,” Valpo Chamber President Rex Richards said.
Jeff Strack, president of the newly merged organization’s board, cut the ribbon for the newly designated headquarters.
“For more than 50 years, the United Way in Northwest Indiana has helped individuals with a vast array of services in health, education and financial support programs, really trying to help people get ahead and get a leg up,” he said.
“As our communities have blended together, we have people who live in one county and work in another and vice versa, and people have an interest in what happens in both counties,” Strack said. “We need a caring community that comes together to support, whether through advocacy, donations and just time helping other neighbors.”
Strack and Board Vice Chair Heather Ennis complimented the staff for its efforts to make the merger go smoothly while continuing to fulfill the agency’s mission.
“Our work is not done yet. There is so much more that we need to do to keep this great staff moving forward,” she said.
The former Lake Area United Way office in Griffith will remain open. “We are here for you,” Ennis said.
“We can’t wait to see the effect the merger will have on the Region,” she said.
“The impact of merging these two organizations is going to be phenomenal,” Ennis said, with programs like Level Up and Americorps spreading across the two counties. “There’s good programs from both organizations that need to be uplifted,” she said.
“It is important to help families thrive from an economic development standpoint,” Ennis noted. She is president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Forum.
“I believe the pandemic really showed the community why United Way is relevant,” Strack said, noting how United Way funding helped support families in crisis.
Interim United Way of Northwest Indiana CEO David Nicole said the search committee has three members from each of the two former United Way organizations and one independent person.
Strack and Ennis both hope a new leader will be hired by the end of the year, but Nicole said applications are still being accepted.
Nicole, Strack and Ennis credited Lisa Daugherty and Kim Olesker, former heads of the Lake and Porter United Ways, for their efforts to develop strong organizations.
“Kim and Lisa really set the foundation for making United Way relevant here again in Northwest Indiana,” Strack said.
“We’ve been blessed with outstanding leaders with the United Way,” Ennis added.
Daugherty is now president and CEO of Centers of Workforce Innovation in Valparaiso. Olesker is now director of museum operations at Barker Mansion in Michigan City.