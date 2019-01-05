VALPARAISO — Kim Olseker knows the power of volunteerism, of working together for a better community.
That energy is the reason the United Way of Porter County established the Spirit Awards three years ago.
"We know that it takes all of us working together to provide a stable and flourishing community," said Olseker, president and CEO of United Way of Porter County.
"The Region has so many people who give time, talent and treasure every day to others who need it most and we want to be mindful of that. With these awards we look for those individuals who embody the spirit of volunteerism and model the importance of giving back."
United Way of Porter County is partnering with The Times Media Co. to honor those people and celebrate the spirit of volunteerism with the third annual Spirit Awards.
Nominations for the awards, which celebrate individuals who have displayed extraordinary service above self and served as an inspiration to others, will be accepted until noon Jan. 15.
Seven selected individuals will be featured in The Times and honored at the United Way of Porter County annual Community Celebration in March at Duneland Falls Banquet & Meeting Center in Chesterton.
"United Way works to improve education, financial stability and health conditions for all we serve," Olseker said. "The Spirit Awards celebrate the volunteers who sacrifice to serve."
Go to nwi.com/uwpcspiritawards to nominate a volunteer.