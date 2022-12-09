 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
United Way's strategic plan addresses Region challenges, needs

VALPARAISO — Following the launch of its 2023-25 Strategic Plan, United Way Northwest Indiana is kicking off a giving campaign to address challenges for residents in the Region.

“In Northwest Indiana, 1 in 3 households can’t afford basic needs such as child care, housing, food and transportation,” President/CEO Adam O’Doherty said. “We’re working to expand our services to meet residents where they are at.”

To best address the need across the five counties it serves, United Way gathered extensive data and engaged residents, donors, volunteers and other stakeholders to create a plan to address Northwest Indiana’s greatest challenges, including workforce readiness and access to economic opportunity and employment.

Volunteers work at St. Jude House for United Way Day of Caring

United Way Northwest Indiana’s Strategic Plan details several tactics to help resolve urgent community needs and their root causes.

By end of 2025, the team looks to reduce the number of Region households living below financial sustainability levels by graduating 1,000 residents through its Level Up program, and providing customized one-on-one financial education and career support to help working residents build sustainable financial futures.

In addition, United Way will establish a Community Navigator resource referral service to guide at least 3,500 households to the immediate help they need.

To provide hope to struggling community members, United Way Northwest Indiana invites donations of all sizes to make these programs sustainable.

“Together, we can harness the power of caring to make every life in Northwest Indiana better — today and tomorrow,” O’Doherty said.

Learn more and donate online at unitedwaynwi.org/donate.

