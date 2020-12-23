Up to 8 inches of snow could start pouring into northeast Region Christmas Eve

For those who wished for a white Christmas, Region weather could deliver for residents in LaPorte and Porter counties. However, the weather may cause dangerous conditions for holiday travel.

A winter storm watch will be in effect Thursday night through Friday morning for LaPorte and St. Joseph counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow is possible with accumulations of 4 to 8 inches north of U.S. 20 and 2 to 4 inches expected south of U.S. 20, meteorologists predicted.

Travel conditions could become hazardous overnight Thursday and Christmas Day in the two counties. The heaviest snow is expected to hit late Thursday night into Friday morning.

There will be a limited risk of snow across northern parts of Porter County during this time, the NWS said. Snow accumulations may reach a few inches in the northeastern area of the county.

Lake and Porter counties will see plummeting temperatures Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning. Wind chills could drop below zero before daybreak Thursday, meteorologists predict.

Wind chills are expected to see wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees Thursday night through Friday morning.