 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Up to 8 inches of snow could start pouring into northeastern portion of Region on Christmas Eve
alert urgent

Up to 8 inches of snow could start pouring into northeastern portion of Region on Christmas Eve

{{featured_button_text}}
Snowstorm
File, The Times

For those who wished for a white Christmas, Region weather could deliver for residents in LaPorte and Porter counties. However, the weather may cause dangerous conditions for holiday travel. 

A winter storm watch will be in effect Thursday night through Friday morning for LaPorte and St. Joseph counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow is possible with accumulations of 4 to 8 inches north of U.S. 20 and 2 to 4 inches expected south of U.S. 20, meteorologists predicted. 

Travel conditions could become hazardous overnight Thursday and Christmas Day in the two counties. The heaviest snow is expected to hit late Thursday night into Friday morning. 

There will be a limited risk of snow across northern parts of Porter County during this time, the NWS said. Snow accumulations may reach a few inches in the northeastern area of the county. 

Lake and Porter counties will see plummeting temperatures Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning. Wind chills could drop below zero before daybreak Thursday, meteorologists predict. 

Wind chills are expected to see wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees Thursday night through Friday morning. 

For forecast updates, visit www.weather.gov/lot.

5 stories to know from the weekend: Court rules slice of Hard Rock parking lot not owned by future Gary casino

5 stories to know from the weekend: Court rules slice of Hard Rock parking lot not owned by future Gary casino

Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from the weekend.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Cline Avenue bridge opens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts