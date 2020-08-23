 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: 1 dead after car collides with semi truck, authorities say
alert urgent

UPDATE: 1 dead after car collides with semi truck, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A Chicago man died early Sunday in crash that damaged traffic lights and knocked out power to parts of North Hammond, officials said.

Gabriel Villanueva, 22, was killed in the crash about 2:40 a.m. involving a car and semitrailer at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The crash knocked down traffic lights and power lines, cutting electricity to homes and businesses in the area, eyewitnesses said.

Villanueva was pronounced dead at the scene about 3:50 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office.

About 25 NIPSCO customers lost power as a result of the crash, a spokeswoman said. Power was restored to all customers by 2:30 p.m., she said.

NIPSCO crews remained on the scene Sunday afternoon for repairs to utility poles. The company asked that drivers give workers plenty of room and avoid any downed power lines.

Blood test results were pending for Villanueva to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash, Kellogg said.

No other injuries were reported, he said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County imposes new restrictions on large gatherings due to COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts