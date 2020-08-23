UPDATE: 1 dead after car collides with semi truck, authorities say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A Chicago man died early Sunday in crash that damaged traffic lights and knocked out power to parts of North Hammond, officials said.

Gabriel Villanueva, 22, was killed in the crash about 2:40 a.m. involving a car and semitrailer at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The crash knocked down traffic lights and power lines, cutting electricity to homes and businesses in the area, eyewitnesses said.

Villanueva was pronounced dead at the scene about 3:50 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office.

About 25 NIPSCO customers lost power as a result of the crash, a spokeswoman said. Power was restored to all customers by 2:30 p.m., she said.

NIPSCO crews remained on the scene Sunday afternoon for repairs to utility poles. The company asked that drivers give workers plenty of room and avoid any downed power lines.

Blood test results were pending for Villanueva to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash, Kellogg said.

No other injuries were reported, he said.