UPDATE: 1 in custody after police chase ends with crash in Hammond

Rosario turned off his lights and sirens and ended the pursuit in the area of Gostlin and Calumet Avenue and notified Hammond police of a reckless driver, Rivera said. As Rosario turned around to return to East Chicago, he saw Sheard crash at the construction site and radioed for an ambulance and Hammond police.

No construction workers or other vehicles were hit in the crash, police said.

The power outage began about 8:30 a.m. after a vehicle hit a pole in the area of Gostlin Street and Dearborn Avenue, a NIPSCO spokeswoman said. Crews responded and restored power by 9:25 a.m.

Sheard suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. She later refused to discuss why she fled the traffic stop, police said.

She will be cited for numerous traffic infractions, police said. Officers also plan to seek charges, including a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and a felony count of resisting law enforcement, Rivera said.