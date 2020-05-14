UPDATE: 1 in custody after police chase ends with crash in Hammond

HAMMOND — A woman led East Chicago's police chief on a high-speed chase Thursday morning, crashing at a Hammond construction site and knocking out power to local residents, officials said.
Ricandra Sheard, 24, of Chicago, was taken to St. Catherine Hospital after side-swiping a NIPSCO pole, crashing through chain-link fencing and hitting large metal sewer pipes in the 200 block of Gostlin Street in Hammond, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.
East Chicago Police Chief Hector Rosario terminated the pursuit, but witnessed the crash as he turned around to head back to East Chicago, Rivera said.
The crash caused a nearly hourlong power outage that affected 873 NIPSCO customers, according to police and a company spokeswoman.
The chase began when Rosario stopped Sheard because she recklessly drove around his unmarked squad car as he traveled west on Columbus Drive and disregarded a red light at Columbus and Railroad Avenue, Rivera said.
Sheard told Rosario she didn't have an ID, driver's license or registration with her. Rosario went back to his squad to request assistance to run Sheard's license plate information, and she sped off in a white four-door Ford Escape, police said.
Rosario chased Sheard, who disregarded a red light at the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and Columbus Drive, police said. She then turned west on Gostlin toward Hammond.
Rosario turned off his lights and sirens and ended the pursuit in the area of Gostlin and Calumet Avenue and notified Hammond police of a reckless driver, Rivera said. As Rosario turned around to return to East Chicago, he saw Sheard crash at the construction site and radioed for an ambulance and Hammond police.
No construction workers or other vehicles were hit in the crash, police said.
The power outage began about 8:30 a.m. after a vehicle hit a pole in the area of Gostlin Street and Dearborn Avenue, a NIPSCO spokeswoman said. Crews responded and restored power by 9:25 a.m.
Sheard suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. She later refused to discuss why she fled the traffic stop, police said.
She will be cited for numerous traffic infractions, police said. Officers also plan to seek charges, including a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and a felony count of resisting law enforcement, Rivera said.
NIPSCO reminded customers they can sign up for outage alerts and updates on restoration times at nipsco.com.
