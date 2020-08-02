You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: 1 wounded in shooting at car wash, police say
GARY — A 48-year-old man was wounded Sunday night in a shooting at a car wash in the 2000 block of West 15th Avenue, police said.

Gary police responded to the area about 4:55 p.m. for the shooting, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The man, a Gary resident, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

