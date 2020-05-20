You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: 2 crawled from rollover wreck on Cline Avenue; 2nd crash hours later injured 1
breaking top story urgent

UPDATE: 2 crawled from rollover wreck on Cline Avenue; 2nd crash hours later injured 1

{{featured_button_text}}
Police respond to crash on northbound Cline Avenue and I-80/94

Lake County sheriff's police respond to a crash about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday on Cline Avenue near 169th Street. At least one person was treated at the scene for a head injury, sheriff's police said.

 Courtesy Indiana Department of Transportation

Three people were injured in two separate crashes Wednesday morning on Cline Avenue between Interstate 80/94 and Fifth Avenue, Lake County sheriff's police said.

A man and woman were able to crawl from a Jeep after it veered out of its lane about 3 a.m. just south of Fifth Avenue, bounced off an outer guardrail, flipped a number of times and came to rest on its roof, sheriff's spokesman Pam Jones said.

7 additional coronavirus deaths reported in Lake, Porter counties

The woman suffered a serious head wound, and the man suffered a broken arm and road rash, she said.

The pair initially told police a 10-year-old child was with them, then claimed an adult female was with them, and finally said they were with an adult male, Jones said.

Officers searched the area extensively with help from the sheriff's helicopter, but they didn't find a third person, she said.

In a separate crash, a sheriff's officer was headed to a minor crash about 6:15 a.m. when he spotted a four-vehicle wreck at Cline Avenue and I-80 that injured one person, Jones said. 

A preliminary investigation showed vehicles were slowing for traffic as traffic merged onto northbound Cline from a ramp.

UPDATE: 1 victim identified in double homicide; 21 killings to date in city, police say

The driver of a Chevrolet Impala, which was speeding, swerved to the left and struck the back of a Subaru Impreza, which caused the Impreza to hit the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe. The momentum of the Impala caused it to rear-end a Ford F-150 pickup truck, while the Tahoe was pushed to the right and struck a concrete barrier on the right shoulder of Cline Avenue, police said.

The driver of the Impreza was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary.

Police planned to issue a citation to the driver of the Impala, Jones said.

The Impala, Tahoe and Impreza were towed from the scene. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts