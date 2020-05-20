UPDATE: 2 crawled from rollover wreck on Cline Avenue; 2nd crash hours later injured 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three people were injured in two separate crashes Wednesday morning on Cline Avenue between Interstate 80/94 and Fifth Avenue, Lake County sheriff's police said.

A man and woman were able to crawl from a Jeep after it veered out of its lane about 3 a.m. just south of Fifth Avenue, bounced off an outer guardrail, flipped a number of times and came to rest on its roof, sheriff's spokesman Pam Jones said.

The woman suffered a serious head wound, and the man suffered a broken arm and road rash, she said.

The pair initially told police a 10-year-old child was with them, then claimed an adult female was with them, and finally said they were with an adult male, Jones said.

Officers searched the area extensively with help from the sheriff's helicopter, but they didn't find a third person, she said.

In a separate crash, a sheriff's officer was headed to a minor crash about 6:15 a.m. when he spotted a four-vehicle wreck at Cline Avenue and I-80 that injured one person, Jones said.

A preliminary investigation showed vehicles were slowing for traffic as traffic merged onto northbound Cline from a ramp.