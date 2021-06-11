 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 2 dead in crash involving Greyhound bus on I-65, police say
alert urgent

Greyhound bus crash

Early Friday afternoon police responded to the 189 mile marker on northbound Interstate 65. 

 Provided

WHITE COUNTY — Two people are dead following a crash involving a Greyhound bus on Interstate 65, police said. The crash involved a total of 50 people. 

At 12:40 p.m. Friday police responded to the 189 mile marker on northbound I-65, according to Indiana State Police. 

By Friday evening, the lanes were reopened. 

A 70-year-old Valparaiso man was driving a Mazda Miata southbound on I-65 in the left lane, when the man drove into the right lane and sideswiped a Chevrolet Tahoe for unknown reasons, police said. 

The Mazda went into a ditch on the west side of the southbound lanes, however the driver of the Tahoe lost control and traveled across the median into the northbound lanes. 

Meanwhile a Greyhound bus, driven by a 65-year-old Chicago man, was driving in the northbound left lane. The bus collided with the Tahoe, hitting the passenger side, police said.

The bus and Tahoe both came to a stop on the east side of the northbound lanes in a ditch. 

The two occupants of the Tahoe were declared dead at the scene and their identities are being withheld pending notification of family members. 

Multiple people on the Greyhound bus suffered injuries that were reported to be not life-threatening. But one passenger with more serious injuries had to be airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

