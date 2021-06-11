UPDATE: 2 dead in crash involving Greyhound bus on I-65, police say

WHITE COUNTY — Two people are dead following a crash involving a Greyhound bus on Interstate 65, police said. The crash involved a total of 50 people.

At 12:40 p.m. Friday police responded to the 189 mile marker on northbound I-65, according to Indiana State Police.

By Friday evening, the lanes were reopened.

A 70-year-old Valparaiso man was driving a Mazda Miata southbound on I-65 in the left lane, when the man drove into the right lane and sideswiped a Chevrolet Tahoe for unknown reasons, police said.

The Mazda went into a ditch on the west side of the southbound lanes, however the driver of the Tahoe lost control and traveled across the median into the northbound lanes.

Meanwhile a Greyhound bus, driven by a 65-year-old Chicago man, was driving in the northbound left lane. The bus collided with the Tahoe, hitting the passenger side, police said.

The bus and Tahoe both came to a stop on the east side of the northbound lanes in a ditch.

The two occupants of the Tahoe were declared dead at the scene and their identities are being withheld pending notification of family members.