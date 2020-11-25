 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 2 dead in crash that shut down southbound lanes of I-65 in Jasper County
UPDATE: 2 dead in crash that shut down southbound lanes of I-65 in Jasper County

Ambulance stock
Times file photo

REMINGTON — Two people were killed after a crash that snarled traffic for up to four hours on southbound Interstate 65 near Remington late Wednesday.

Indiana State Police responded around 5:42 p.m. in reference to the crash near the 207-mile marker. Preliminary investigation shows a 2006 white Chevy van, occupied by two men and one woman, was southbound when it drove onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons, police said.

The van struck a black 2014 Mercedes-Benz SUV parked in the shoulder with hazard signals on. The SUV's driver had left the vehicle to go obtain gas, police said. After the impact, the Chevy van overturned and came to rest in the adjacent ditch.

The van's driver, a male, was trapped in the vehicle after the crash. He was declared dead at the scene by the Jasper County coroner.

The two passengers, a man and woman, were first transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette for their injuries. The woman died from her injuries there. The man was then taken to an Indianapolis-area hospital for further treatment, where his condition is unknown, police said.

Due to the severity of the crash, the scene was reconstructed, resulting in the I-65 southbound lanes being closed until 9:45 p.m. Traffic was diverted at the 215-mile marker exit, police said.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family. Toxicology results are also pending, police said.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Dept., Remington Fire/EMS, Cheever's Towing and the Indiana Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

