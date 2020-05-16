UPDATE: 2 men charged after chase ends in wreck of U-Haul loaded with dirt bikes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOBART — Two Chicago men have been charged after multiple police agencies chased down a U-Haul they say was stocked with dirt bikes stolen from a motorcycle store in Hobart early Saturday.

Sherman Jett, 29, and Antoine White, 26, were each charged with burglary, according to the Hobart Police Department. Jett, the U-Haul driver, was also charged with resisting law enforcement.

The pursuit began around 5:30 a.m. with Lake County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Hobart police in chase, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

It began when Hobart Cpl. Kenneth Williams was driving west on East 37th Avenue and heard an alarm ringing out from Cycle Sport Yamaha, at 8544 E. 37th Ave. in Hobart.

When Williams got to the scene, he saw two men pushing dirt bikes out of the store into a U-Haul truck that was backed up to the front door. The officer also saw the front window was smashed in.

When the duo saw Williams, the two men jumped into the U-Haul and fled westbound on 37th Avenue, police said.