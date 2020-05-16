You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: 2 men charged after chase ends in wreck of U-Haul loaded with dirt bikes
alert urgent

UPDATE: 2 men charged after chase ends in wreck of U-Haul loaded with dirt bikes

{{featured_button_text}}
Sherman Jett and Antoine White

From left: Sherman Jett and Antoine White

 Provided

HOBART — Two Chicago men have been charged after multiple police agencies chased down a U-Haul they say was stocked with dirt bikes stolen from a motorcycle store in Hobart early Saturday.

Sherman Jett, 29, and Antoine White, 26, were each charged with burglary, according to the Hobart Police Department. Jett, the U-Haul driver, was also charged with resisting law enforcement.

The pursuit began around 5:30 a.m. with Lake County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Hobart police in chase, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

It began when Hobart Cpl. Kenneth Williams was driving west on East 37th Avenue and heard an alarm ringing out from Cycle Sport Yamaha, at 8544 E. 37th Ave. in Hobart.

When Williams got to the scene, he saw two men pushing dirt bikes out of the store into a U-Haul truck that was backed up to the front door. The officer also saw the front window was smashed in.

When the duo saw Williams, the two men jumped into the U-Haul and fled westbound on 37th Avenue, police said.

The pursuit continued on northbound Interstate 65 and then headed westbound on Interstate 80/94. During the chase, Hammond and Chicago police attempted to stop the chase using spike strips but were unsuccessful, Martinez said. During the pursuit, the U-Haul hit two parked cars in Illinois.

The truck then crashed at the 87th Street exit of I-94 in Chicago. Both men ran away on foot and were found hiding in a garage in the 8800 block of South State Street, police said. The batch of stolen bikes, valued at about $58,000, were returned to the store.

Both men are being held in Cook County Jail and will be extradited to Lake County Jail.

Police from Hobart, Lake Station, New Chicago, Lake County Sheriff's Office, Indiana University Northwest, Hammond, Munster, Illinois State Police and Chicago worked together to make the arrests.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts