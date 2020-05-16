UPDATE: 2 men charged after chase ends in wreck of U-Haul loaded with dirt bikes

HOBART — Two Chicago men have been charged after multiple police agencies chased down a U-Haul they say was stocked with dirt bikes stolen from a motorcycle store in Hobart early Saturday.
Sherman Jett, 29, and Antoine White, 26, were each charged with burglary, according to the Hobart Police Department. Jett, the U-Haul driver, was also charged with resisting law enforcement.
The pursuit began around 5:30 a.m. with Lake County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Hobart police in chase, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
It began when Hobart Cpl. Kenneth Williams was driving west on East 37th Avenue and heard an alarm ringing out from Cycle Sport Yamaha, at 8544 E. 37th Ave. in Hobart.
When Williams got to the scene, he saw two men pushing dirt bikes out of the store into a U-Haul truck that was backed up to the front door. The officer also saw the front window was smashed in.
When the duo saw Williams, the two men jumped into the U-Haul and fled westbound on 37th Avenue, police said.
The pursuit continued on northbound Interstate 65 and then headed westbound on Interstate 80/94. During the chase, Hammond and Chicago police attempted to stop the chase using spike strips but were unsuccessful, Martinez said. During the pursuit, the U-Haul hit two parked cars in Illinois.
The truck then crashed at the 87th Street exit of I-94 in Chicago. Both men ran away on foot and were found hiding in a garage in the 8800 block of South State Street, police said. The batch of stolen bikes, valued at about $58,000, were returned to the store.
Both men are being held in Cook County Jail and will be extradited to Lake County Jail.
Police from Hobart, Lake Station, New Chicago, Lake County Sheriff's Office, Indiana University Northwest, Hammond, Munster, Illinois State Police and Chicago worked together to make the arrests.
Brandy Lee Ash
Darren D. Walker
Frank William Zyzanski
Jasmine Pechanta Jamison
Joseph C. Holder
Peter Jesus Hernandez
Sergio Anthony Rosa
Rebuen Cortez Wilson
Carl Lester West
Jimmy Ray Ward
Javante Rommell Toran
Tito Jamal Robinson
Randall Steven O'Connor
Justin Devon Nance
Terence Little III
Michael Gee Allen
Michael H Cowley
Renita Ann Anderson
Alex Durell Luckett
Donnell Lashae Draper Sr.
Eric Daniel Sanchez Sr.
Israel Francis Toledo
Jonathan Carl Wise
Kashif Ali Loveless-Bey
Michael Arthur Branigan Jr.
Terrell Donte Paulk
Winston Williamson Jr.
Brian Alford
Dennis Devon West
Ezekiel Telvert Borland
Jimmy Stephon Brown
Jordan Vincent Al-Akel
Michael Mile Ivezic
Reginald Lee Wilson
Robert Normal Jackson
Steven Matijevich II
Timothy Joseph Ericksen
Zaquana Shaniece Williams
Jason C Sitaras
Curtis DeVonte McDonald
Davonne Lamar Hargrave
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.