UPDATE: 3 arrested during protests Tuesday, Hammond police say

Blockades on Calumet Avenue remained up Wednesday afternoon.

Munster police planned to meet before making a decision to remove them, Peirick said. The meeting was delayed, in part, by a protest Wednesday outside the Munster Police Department.

Shutting down Calumet Avenue initially caused some confusion for drivers, but traffic issues were alleviated as the day went on, he said.

"I believe it was quite effective in helping us keep everybody safe," he said.

Police initially received information that people could attempt to enter the Borman Expressway from six different ramps, so the closure helped officials stage equipment behind the barricades in case of an emergency on the highway, he said.

Hammond police did not barricade any streets near the interstate Tuesday until protesters began walking in them, Kellogg said.

Hammond police barricade streets only when it's necessary for public safety, such as when a large crowd is in the street, he said.