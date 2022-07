UPDATE: 9-year-old who drowned at lake identified, officials say

GARY — The 9-year-old female who drowned at Marquette Beach on Tuesday has been identified.

Tianna Hatten, of Hammond, died of asphyxia due to drowning, the Lake County coroner said.

Two females were struggling in the water in an unguarded portion of the beach Tuesday afternoon. Visitors were able to pull a 14-year-old female from the water, but a 9-year-old was not visible. Gary Police Department, beach patrol and the fire department began a chain search in the water while the Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter did an overhead search.

Both were treated at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, and the 14-year-old was released. The 9-year-old was pronounced deceased. DNR said.

Gary Fire Department, Gary Police Department, Merrillville Fire Department, Hobart Fire Department, Crown Point Fire Department, Cedar Lake Fire Department, Lake County Sheriff's Marine and Aviation units and Indiana Conservation Officers all responded to the scene.