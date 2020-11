UPDATE: All power to be restored by 11 p.m. after thousands of outages in Crown Point area, Hebron, Lowell

More than 6,220 households were without power at point in Crown Point, Winfield, Hebron and Lowell on Tuesday night due to a downed wire.

As of 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, half of the outages had been fixed and all others were set to have power restored by 11 p.m., said Dana Berkes, a NISPCO public affairs manager.

The outages were caused by a transmission issue that affected two substations, or distribution centers, in the south Lake County and south Porter County area. Crews investigated the cause of the transmission issue, which ended up being a downed wire in Shelbyville, Berkes said.

Initially, around 8:30 p.m. there were a reported 4,465 outages in the Crown Point/Winfield area; 1,194 in the Lowell area; and 569 reported in Hebron,according to the NIPSCO website.

