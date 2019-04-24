CROWN POINT — Broken traffic lights and wires dangled over the 109th Avenue and Broadway intersection after a garbage truck hit the lights, police said.
As of 6:30 p.m., the area was cleared of debris and open to traffic, Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said.
Land said police received a report around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday that a garbage truck left its lift up going southbound through the intersection and hit the traffic lights, causing debris to scatter across the road.
The driver stayed at the scene and no other vehicles were involved in the accident, Land said. No injuries are reported.
The roads were not closed, but police were on scene and advised drivers to avoid the area earlier Wednesday.
Because the damage was done on a state road, the Indiana State Highway Department will be in charge of repairs, Land said.
The Indiana State Highway Department was not immediately reachable for comment on repair plans Wednesday evening.
