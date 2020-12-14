UPDATE: Athletic club encouraged attendees not to publicize wrestling tournament

LYNWOOD — The Cook County Department of Public Health is investigating a suburban Cook County athletic facility for potentially violating Illinois COVID-19 restrictions by hosting a wrestling tournament this past weekend.

Southland Center in Lynwood was issued a citation by the village of Lynwood in violation of restrictions on indoor youth sports events, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Don Bolger, spokesman for the Cook County Department of Public Health, said the department is "investigating the facility for potential violations of COVID-19 mitigations." Officials from the health department will be working with village of Lynwood officials during the investigation, Bolger said.

The wrestling tournament in question was sponsored by Elite Athletic Club, according to the club's website. The club declined to comment when reached by phone Monday night. A phone call to the Southland Center went unanswered.

An email provided to The Times encourages coaches, parents and wrestlers — in an effort to "keep a low of a profile as possible" — not to stream the tournament on Facebook or other social media sites and avoid posting about it until Monday.

"This will help keep the noise down around the event and hopefully keep the negative wishes away that would keep us from wrestling."