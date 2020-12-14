UPDATE: Athletic club encouraged attendees not to publicize wrestling tournament

LYNWOOD — The Cook County Department of Public Health is investigating a suburban Cook County athletic facility for potentially violating Illinois COVID-19 restrictions by hosting a wrestling tournament this past weekend.
Southland Center in Lynwood was issued a citation by the village of Lynwood in violation of restrictions on indoor youth sports events, NBC 5 Chicago reported.
Don Bolger, spokesman for the Cook County Department of Public Health, said the department is "investigating the facility for potential violations of COVID-19 mitigations." Officials from the health department will be working with village of Lynwood officials during the investigation, Bolger said.
The wrestling tournament in question was sponsored by Elite Athletic Club, according to the club's website. The club declined to comment when reached by phone Monday night. A phone call to the Southland Center went unanswered.
An email provided to The Times encourages coaches, parents and wrestlers — in an effort to "keep a low of a profile as possible" — not to stream the tournament on Facebook or other social media sites and avoid posting about it until Monday.
"This will help keep the noise down around the event and hopefully keep the negative wishes away that would keep us from wrestling."
Current Illinois coronavirus restrictions prohibit indoor youth sports from taking place. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday at his daily coronavirus press conference called the tournament a "terrible idea," especially when states are so close to receiving a vaccine.
“We need to survive for us to be able to take the vaccine,” Pritzker said. “We want all the people that would like to wrestle to be able to get this vaccine. Putting parents, teachers and coaches, and the kids, in danger is a terrible idea.”
5 stories to know from the weekend
5 stories to know from the weekend: CEO says new owner will maximize use of Region steel mills
Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from the weekend.
CEO says new owner will maximize use of Region steel mills: 'Cleveland-Cliffs is coming to the rescue'
"Cleveland-Cliffs is coming to the rescue for the steel industry," CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "If you live in Indiana it has to be lot more rewarding ... to work at a steel mill than to drive for Uber."
A 45-year-old man is in custody after trying to evade Hammond police early Sunday morning following a SWAT standoff at an apartment building.
The Gary Community School Corp., in less than a year, has listed, received offers and sold more than a dozen vacant buildings.
After testing the substances, it was found that there were 30.8 grams of heroin and 26.9 grams of cocaine in the vehicle, court records said.
A Superior Ambulance staff member, Matt Mettenburg, responded to the call and felt moved to take additional action.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.