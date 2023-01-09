 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Authorities identify 24-year-old man shot to death in downtown Gary

  Updated
  • 0
24-year-old man fatally shot in Gary

Crime scene tapes wraps around an area blocked by police. 

 Connor Burge, file, The Times

GARY — A 24-year-old man was shot to death in downtown Gary.

Gary police officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Massachusetts Street, said Public Information Officer Lt. Dawn Westerfield. That's near the Hudson Campbell Fitness Center and City Hall just east of Broadway.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez helped to apprehend a fleeing motorist.

Officers arrived and found the slain man, Westerfield said.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident," Westerfield said.

The Lake County coroner's office pronounced the victim dead at the scene and later identified him as Gary resident Jalen Hurd. The cause of death was gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was a homicide.

Gary Metro Homicide is investigating the fatal shooting.

Anyone with any information about the case is urged to call 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

