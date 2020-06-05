You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Backup clears after police respond to 4 morning wrecks on I-65
UPDATE: Backup clears after police respond to 4 morning wrecks on I-65

Medical helicopter called for 1 of 3 crashes on I-65, police say

Emergency crews respond to a semitrailer that went off the road in a construction zone late Friday morning on Interstate 65, just north of 61st Avenue. The crash was one of several on I-65 throughout the day on I-65.

 Provided

Indiana State Police closed all lanes of Interstate 65 were in two locations — north of Ind. 2 and north of Ind. 10 — late Friday morning as police responded to three separate crashes along the highway.

The closure of both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-65, north of Ind. 2, was necessary to give a medical helicopter room to land, Cpl. Eric Rot said.

A driver with serious injuries was airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Chicago with a laceration to the arm, Rot said.

The crash on northbound I-65 involved two semitrailers and extrication was necessary, he said.

One person was taken to a hospital by ambulance after a separate crash on northbound I-65, just north of Ind. 10 by the rest area.

A semitrailer and a passenger vehicle crashed, and the semi caught fire, Rot said. Lanes were closed in both directions for investigation and cleanup.

WATCH NOW: Coming Sunday: Ride shotgun with Dyer PD's Matthew Voss

In a third crash, a semitrailer went off the interstate just north of 61st Avenue in Hobart. 

All three crashed occurred between 8 and 10 a.m. Friday, Rot said. The three didn't clear until just before 4 p.m.

The three crashes occurred after a fourth wreck around 5:15 a.m. Friday involving a semitrailer. Two men in the semi refused medical treatment after the driver hit a guardrail and the semi overturned between U.S. 30 and 61st Avenue, police said.

That wreck blocked traffic for several hours, Rot said.

