UPDATE: Body found in Little Calumet River is that of missing boy, coroner confirms

HAMMOND — A body discovered in the Little Calumet Rivera Monday night has been confirmed as that of 12-year-old Kyrin Carter, the Lake County coroner's office announced Tuesday.

A coroner's release sent 6:11 a.m. listed the boy's manner of death and nature of injuries as pending. He was pronounced dead about 10 p.m. Monday.

Hammond police cars blocked the intersection of 179th Street and New Jersey Avenue around that time.

A Lake County coroner's van was also on the scene.

Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said police had a heavy presence by the river Monday night because they located something in the river. Kellogg said the Hammond Police Department would release more details at a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the police station.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, The Hammond Police Department confirmed on its Facebook page that a body was discovered in the river at about 8:15 p.m. Monday during the search for Kyrin Carter.

The body was discovered by a volunteer who was using a kayak on the river about 300 feet from where the boy was initially reported missing, the police department's Facebook post stated.