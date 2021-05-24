UPDATE: Body found in river near search site of missing boy, police confirm

HAMMOND — Police have confirmed a body was discovered in the Little Calumet River Monday night in the area where they've been searching for missing 12-year-old Kyrin Carter.
Hammond police cars blocked the intersection of 179th Street and New Jersey Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.
A Lake County coroner's van was also on the scene.
Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said police had a heavy presence by the river Monday night because they located something in the river. Kellogg said the Hammond Police Department would release more details at a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the police station.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, The Hammond Police Department confirmed on its Facebook page that a body was discovered in the river at about 8:15 p.m. Monday during the search for Kyrin Carter.
The body was discovered by a volunteer who was using a kayak on the river about 300 feet from where the boy was initially reported missing, the police department's Facebook post stated.
The discovery of the body came after authorities coordinated with the Little Calumet River Basin Commission last week to temporarily stop the flow of water into the Little Calumet River to assist in the search for the boy, the police post stated.
As of early Tuesday morning, police were awaiting positive identification of the body by the Lake County coroner.
The search had continued for a 10th day Monday, and the boy's father appealed for the public's help.
Kyrin disappeared around 12:30 p.m. on May 15 from the Best Western hotel at 3830 179th St.
Kyrin, who has autism, lives in Missouri, and was in the area to visit relatives when he disappeared.
Since then, teams of responders have searched the area near the hotel, including the nearby Little Calumet River.
Among the agencies who have taken part are Hammond police, Hammond firefighters, Lake County sheriff's police, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police and the Porter County search and rescue team.
Helicopters, sonar boats and drones have been employed. In addition, volunteers have taken part in the search, including some on horseback.
DNR spokeswoman Terri Millefoglie previously told the Times the river level was about 11 feet Sunday and had been decreasing, which complicated the process of launching a boat.
A handful of volunteers were at the river behind the Best Western's rear parking lot on Monday, but all had left by late afternoon.
Police tape, horse tracks, ATV paths, countless footprints, balloons, pink ribbons and glow sticks along the river bed mark a week’s worth of efforts to find Kyrin.
Kyrin’s favorite snacks, music, colors, likes and dislikes have been dissected in detail on social media as people try to figure out search strategies.
Many searchers have told The Times they could relate to the situation of Kyrin and his family for one reason or another.
Despite a recent news report from Chicago Fox 32 that surveillance footage showed Kyrin Carter walking into the water, Kellogg said this was not the case and no such surveillance had been recovered.
Police offered safety tips for volunteers, advising them to travel in groups and avoid getting too close to the river because of steep drop-offs.
Times Staff Writers Sarah Reese, Lucas Gonzalez and Anna Ortiz contributed to this story.