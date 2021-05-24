UPDATE: Body found in river near search site of missing boy, police confirm

HAMMOND — Police have confirmed a body was discovered in the Little Calumet River Monday night in the area where they've been searching for missing 12-year-old Kyrin Carter.

Hammond police cars blocked the intersection of 179th Street and New Jersey Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.

A Lake County coroner's van was also on the scene.

Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said police had a heavy presence by the river Monday night because they located something in the river. Kellogg said the Hammond Police Department would release more details at a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the police station.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, The Hammond Police Department confirmed on its Facebook page that a body was discovered in the river at about 8:15 p.m. Monday during the search for Kyrin Carter.

The body was discovered by a volunteer who was using a kayak on the river about 300 feet from where the boy was initially reported missing, the police department's Facebook post stated.

The discovery of the body came after authorities coordinated with the Little Calumet River Basin Commission last week to temporarily stop the flow of water into the Little Calumet River to assist in the search for the boy, the police post stated.