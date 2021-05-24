UPDATE: Body found in river near search site of missing boy, source says

Helicopters, sonar boats and drones have been employed. In addition, volunteers have taken part in the search, including some on horseback.

DNR spokeswoman Terri Millefoglie previously told the Times the river level was about 11 feet Sunday and had been decreasing, which complicated the process of launching a boat.

A handful of volunteers were at the river behind the Best Western's rear parking lot on Monday, but all had left by late afternoon.

Police tape, horse tracks, ATV paths, countless footprints, balloons, pink ribbons and glow sticks along the river bed mark a week’s worth of efforts to find Kyrin.

Kyrin’s favorite snacks, music, colors, likes and dislikes have been dissected in detail on social media as people try to figure out search strategies.

Many searchers have told The Times they could relate to the situation of Kyrin and his family for one reason or another.

Despite a recent news report from Chicago Fox 32 that surveillance footage showed Kyrin Carter walking into the water, Kellogg said this was not the case and no such surveillance had been recovered.