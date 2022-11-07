 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Boil advisory lifted for 13 Chesterton homes Tuesday morning

The boil-water advisory was issued after a water main break Monday morning. 

CHESTERTON — Indiana American Water Co. lifted a boil-water advisory for several homes on the northwest side of Chesterton on Tuesday morning.

The advisory was issued around 2:30 p.m. Monday for 13 households in the 100 block of North 18th Street. According to the Town of Chesterton Facebook, the advisory was issued after a water main broke Monday morning. IWAC conducted emergency repairs.

The boil-water advisory was set to expire at 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Chesterton Facebook page. 

Customers were advised to boil water for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene purposes.

