UPDATE: Borman Expressway a parking lot from state line to Calumet Avenue, which is closed down to Ridge Road in Munster

HAMMOND — Police shut down Calumet Avenue in both directions at the Little Calumet River near Interstate 80/94 and planned to also close Kennedy Avenue ahead of a possible protest on Tuesday, officials said.

The closures have brought eastbound traffic to a near standstill from the state line to Calumet Avenue, police said.

The ramps from Interstate 80/94 to Calumet Avenue also were closed, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Indiana State Police said the ramps to Interstate 80/94 to Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue would remain open. INDOT could opt to close them depending on conditions, Highland police said.

Munster officials shut down Calumet Avenue about noon, and closed it all the way south to Ridge Road.

Hammond police cautioned any would-be protesters against entering the expressway.

"If you're considering being part of this protest, please reconsider for public safety reasons," Lt. Steve Kellogg said. "There are plenty of locations that peaceful protests can take place that cities are open and welcome to, but the expressway is not one of them."