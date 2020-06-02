You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Borman Expressway a parking lot from state line to Calumet Avenue, which is closed down to Ridge Road in Munster
UPDATE: Borman Expressway a parking lot from state line to Calumet Avenue, which is closed down to Ridge Road in Munster

HAMMOND — Police shut down Calumet Avenue in both directions at the Little Calumet River near Interstate 80/94 and planned to also close Kennedy Avenue ahead of a possible protest on Tuesday, officials said.

The closures have brought eastbound traffic to a near standstill from the state line to Calumet Avenue, police said.

The ramps from Interstate 80/94 to Calumet Avenue also were closed, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Indiana State Police said the ramps to Interstate 80/94 to Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue would remain open. INDOT could opt to close them depending on conditions, Highland police said.

Munster officials shut down Calumet Avenue about noon, and closed it all the way south to Ridge Road.

Hammond police cautioned any would-be protesters against entering the expressway.

"If you're considering being part of this protest, please reconsider for public safety reasons," Lt. Steve Kellogg said. "There are plenty of locations that peaceful protests can take place that cities are open and welcome to, but the expressway is not one of them."

The nonprofit Illinois Trucking Association tweeted a warning to its members Tuesday to avoid the Borman Expressway in Hammond because protesters might attempt to enter the interstate.

No protesters were seen in the area about noon, as police and work crews set up barriers and shut down Calumet Avenue.

Highland police also planned to barricade parking at the old Coach USA lot and other vacant parking lots along Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue. 

Highland officers went door-to-door Tuesday to stores in the town's main commerce hub along U.S. 41, suggesting that shops close down, Highland Cmdr. John Banasiak said.

Banasiak said information was gathered that there may be some people targeting businesses for looting and stealing and that police ensured local stores were informed. He said the police presence along U.S. 41 in Highland had been greatly enhanced. He said the main concern was for dollar stores, electronics businesses, jewelry shops and big box stores.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he said there had been no theft or property damage incidents.

In Lansing, exits at Torrence Avenue were closed about 2 p.m. by police.

The road closures were expected to remain in place until further notice.

Some retail businesses in the area closed as a precaution, including the Walmart on Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond, the Target in Munster, and the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Schererville.

Schererville Chief of Police Peter Sormaz said the police department has gotten information that protesters may organize at the Shops on Main business area in the 100 block of U.S. 41. Police immediately contacted the town’s public safety officials and property owners.

“The police department appreciates the cooperation provided and will mobilize to serve and protect citizens of the town and property owners and businesses,” Sormaz said.

No unrest was reported Monday night into Tuesday morning in Hammond, where Mayor Thomas McDermott had ordered an overnight curfew for the second day in a row.

Hammond was one of several communities in the Region where demonstrators have gathered to call for an end to racism and police misconduct and better treatment of minority communities since George Floyd was killed last week by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Floyd's death has sparked unrest across the nation, with protests in East Chicago, Hammond, Crown Point, Hobart, Portage and Michigan City in recent days.

Times Staff Writers Anna Ortiz and Joseph S. Pete contributed to this report. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

