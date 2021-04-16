UPDATE: Borman lanes reopen following crash

GARY — Two lanes of the Borman Expressway have reopened following a late Friday afternoon crash.
Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said four vehicles were involved in the chain reaction crash on westbound Interstate 80/94 near Broadway.
The crash has been moved to the shoulder, and no one was injured in the crash, Rot said.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation's Trafficwise, which shows real-time traffic conditions, traffic has slowed to 31-45 mph near the crash.
Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.