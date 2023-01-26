UPDATE: Boy arrested for Valpo high school threats; multiple schools went on lockdown Thursday morning, threat deemed 'noncredible'

Upon receiving the news that a suspect was in custody, Valparaiso Community Schools Superintendent Jim McCall said it was "exceedingly great news."

"I just want to laud the support that the community agencies gave," McCall said at Thursday’s Valparaiso School Board meeting, specifically identifying the Valparaiso Fire Department, Valparaiso Police Department and Porter County Sheriff's Office. "When these incidents occur, we take each one seriously — we have to. We adhere to protocols and we communicate effectively. We never outpace the students in communication, but we strive to be timely and accurate with as much information as we can provide."

McCall praised his staff for their response to each of the three incidents.

"It's paramount we keep the students and staff safe and communicate effectively," he said. "It's never something that you want to do, but it’s something you prepare to do."

Valparaiso police said the investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when available.

Times reporters Lizzie Kaboski and William Skipworth contributed to this report.