BP CEO Bernard Looney is stepping down after just a few years at the helm because of relationships with colleagues.
The Financial Times broke the news that Looney plans to resign from the London-based energy giant that operates the BP Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago on the Lake Michigan lakeshore. The international business publication reported he was stepping down over past relationships with colleagues.
BP said he stepped down immediately and was replaced on an interim basis with Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss.
Last May, BP's board got allegations from an anonymous source about personal relationships he had with colleagues in the company.
"During that review, Mr. Looney disclosed a small number of historical relationships with colleagues prior to becoming CEO. No breach of the company’s code of conduct was found. However, the board sought and was given assurances by Mr. Looney regarding disclosure of past personal relationships, as well as his future behavior," BP said in a statement. "Further allegations of a similar nature were received recently, and the company immediately began investigating with the support of external legal counsel. That process is ongoing."
Looney told the board he was not fully transparent with them before.
"He did not provide details of all relationships and accepts he was obligated to make more complete disclosure," BP said in a statement. "The company has strong values and the board expects everyone at the company to behave in accordance with those values. All leaders in particular are expected to act as role models and to exercise good judgement in a way that earns the trust of others."
Looney made about $12 million last year. BP said it has not made any decision about his remuneration yet.
Looney replaced Bob Dudley as CEO in 2019.
He had focused on taking the company in a new strategic direction to diversify it beyond fossil fuels. He invested heavily in green energy, convenience stores and other initiatives.
An Irish citizen who grew up in County Kerry and got a master's degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Looney previously ran BP's Upstream business, overseeing oil and gas exploration, development and production worldwide and managing 17,000 workers in 30 countries.
BP is one of the biggest industrial employers in Northwest Indiana. It employs more than 1,700 mostly United Steelworkers union-represented workers at the BP Whiting Refinery, which occupies a huge swathe of lakefront and produces enough gasoline to supply seven Midwestern states. The largest inland refinery outside of the Gulf Coast in the United States and BP's largest refinery in the world, it also refines crude oil into jet fuel, asphalt and other petroleum products.