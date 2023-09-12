Last May, BP's board got allegations from an anonymous source about personal relationships he had with colleagues in the company.

"During that review, Mr. Looney disclosed a small number of historical relationships with colleagues prior to becoming CEO. No breach of the company’s code of conduct was found. However, the board sought and was given assurances by Mr. Looney regarding disclosure of past personal relationships, as well as his future behavior," BP said in a statement. "Further allegations of a similar nature were received recently, and the company immediately began investigating with the support of external legal counsel. That process is ongoing."

Looney told the board he was not fully transparent with them before.

"He did not provide details of all relationships and accepts he was obligated to make more complete disclosure," BP said in a statement. "The company has strong values and the board expects everyone at the company to behave in accordance with those values. All leaders in particular are expected to act as role models and to exercise good judgement in a way that earns the trust of others."

Looney made about $12 million last year. BP said it has not made any decision about his remuneration yet.