UPDATE: Calumet City bar fire remains under investigation; no injuries, fire chief says

CALUMET CITY — Firefighters responded to Lauers Pub Tuesday after the building caught fire, a city official said.

At 8:37 a.m. responders were dispatched to the building at 31 154th Place, Calumet City spokesman Steve Patterson said.

Neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the building, which was closed at the time, said Calumet City Fire Chief Glenn Bachert.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames eventually engulfed the building with heavy fire coming through the roof. Crews were able to contain the fire to the single building.

It was not immediately clear what may have caused the fire.

Bachert said no one was injured in the blaze and the investigation into its cause is underway. South Holland, Lansing and Thornton firefighters assisted the Calumet City Fire Department.

Times staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.

