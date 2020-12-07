UPDATE: Calumet City police officer dies while on duty

CALUMET CITY — A veteran Calumet City police officer who was twice honored for life-saving rescues died of natural causes while on duty early Monday morning, city officials said.
The city identified the officer as Adam Zieminski, who was 49 years old.
"A highly decorated officer who proudly served our community for 22 years, he was transporting a detainee to the Markham courthouse when he suffered a medical emergency. The detainee alerted nearby Cook County sheriff's officers, who quickly responded but were unable to revive Officer Zieminski," the city said in a news release.
Lisa Diaz Zieminski recalled her brother-in-law as a devoted family man who loved to cook.
"He had twin girls, he adored them," Diaz Zieminski said. "He made all our holiday meals. Anything he wanted, he could make."
The city's release said Zieminski grew up in Calumet City and graduated from TF North High School. He became a member of the Burnham Police Department in 1997 before joining the Calumet City department two years later. It also noted Zieminski came from a law enforcement family; his father and uncle were Chicago police officers, a brother is a retired Calumet City officer and a nephew is a current Calumet City officer.
"He was that person that you could call and he would be there, especially for his family," Diaz Zieminski said. "The first time you met Adam, you just loved him."
Zieminski received multiple commendations for saving lives. He twice earned the department's Lifesaving Award and was named Officer of the Year. He served in a variety of roles, including field training officer, firearms instructor, evidence technician, Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force officer and member of the department's tactical unit.
"Our Calumet City family certainly is grieving along with his family," Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush said. "Everyone you talked to, knew him personally, will say one thing: he was such a nice guy. We're all very sad today."
Calumet City Police Chief Christopher Fletcher called Zieminski "a local hero."
"I think our police family is still in a state of shock," Fletcher added. "He was very much embedded in this community, well known and well respected."
In 2014, Zieminski received the Illinois Federation of Police's Line of Duty Heroism award for entering a burning building to save a baby.
According to a previous Times report, Zieminski was the first to arrive at the fire on 155th Place on May 1, 2014. "Family members and neighbors were screaming about the baby inside," the Times reported. "He said there were already flames over the roof. The door was open and Zieminski could see the house was already filled with heavy smoke. There was about a two-and-a-half-foot gap of clear air near the floor, Zieminski said."
"'I could hear the baby and I went that way,' he said. "'I just did it. I didn't think.'"
After saving the baby, Zieminski was treated for smoke inhalation, the Times reported.
According to another Times report, Zieminski saved a resident who was being attacked by dogs on Aug. 5, 2015.
"Zieminski was approached by (a) Calumet City resident ... about a man being attacked by three large dogs near the corner of 156th Place and Forsythe Avenue," the Times reported. "He terminated the life of the dogs, (a department official) said."
Diaz Zieminski said her brother-in-law did not make a big deal of his heroism.
"He brushed all that off like it was no big deal," she recalled. "(He said) it's what you're supposed to do."
Zieminski also was active in the community, the city's release noted. He volunteered time to deliver Christmas presents as part of the police department's Santa Toy Run, where he was joined by his daughters.
Calumet City aldermanic candidate Monet S. Wilson recalled Zieminski in a Facebook post:
"My deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Adam Zieminski and all of the members of the Calumet City Police Department. I still remember Adam being brave enough to run into a burning building to save a baby boy here in Calumet City. I also remember him joking that he was a better cook which he was.
End of Watch. Rest Well #190."
