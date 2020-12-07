UPDATE: Calumet City police officer dies while on duty

"'I could hear the baby and I went that way,' he said. "'I just did it. I didn't think.'"

After saving the baby, Zieminski was treated for smoke inhalation, the Times reported.

According to another Times report, Zieminski saved a resident who was being attacked by dogs on Aug. 5, 2015.

"Zieminski was approached by (a) Calumet City resident ... about a man being attacked by three large dogs near the corner of 156th Place and Forsythe Avenue," the Times reported. "He terminated the life of the dogs, (a department official) said."

Diaz Zieminski said her brother-in-law did not make a big deal of his heroism.

"He brushed all that off like it was no big deal," she recalled. "(He said) it's what you're supposed to do."

Zieminski also was active in the community, the city's release noted. He volunteered time to deliver Christmas presents as part of the police department's Santa Toy Run, where he was joined by his daughters.

Calumet City aldermanic candidate Monet S. Wilson recalled Zieminski in a Facebook post: