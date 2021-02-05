UPDATE: City investigates noose, sexually explicit drawings found in fire station office, Hammond mayor says

HAMMOND — A noose and sexually explicit drawings were found in the office of a Robertsdale fire station, prompting a police investigation and one firefighter being placed on leave in what the mayor is calling a "racial incident."
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. confirmed Friday that city information technology personnel were installing fiber optic cable at Hammond's No. 2 fire station in Robertsdale on Jan. 28 and needed to access an office in the building to complete the work.
The office was locked, the mayor said, and fire department personnel had to assist the IT workers with access by "jimmying" the lock open with a pocket knife, the mayor said.
When personnel entered the office, the drawings and noose were discovered, McDermott confirmed.
McDermott expressed disgust at the "racial implications" of what was found in the office, confirming one firefighter is on paid leave, pending the results of a full investigation.
“When information was brought to my attention that a racial incident occurred at one of our fire houses, I immediately informed Police Chief Andy Short and Assistant Chief Jeff Long to conduct an investigation," McDermott said. "Hammond police internal affairs has been ordered to complete a full investigation and to report back to me.
"I have also immediately suspended one firefighter pending the outcome of the investigation. I have an absolute zero-tolerance policy for racial discrimination and intimidation of any kind."
Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said the police department is conducting an internal investigation into the incident at the mayor's request.
When asked if this was a criminal investigation, Kellogg said it's too early to tell.
"Because this is an internal investigation, no additional information is available at this time," Kellogg said.
McDermott said that after the investigation, further suspensions and/or terminations also may become necessary.
"I believe that our fire department overwhelmingly cares about our city, its residents, and like me, does not tolerate or condone this type of behavior," McDermott added.
Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith did not respond to a phone call requesting comment.