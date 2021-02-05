UPDATE: City investigates noose, sexually explicit drawings found in fire station office, Hammond mayor says

HAMMOND — A noose and sexually explicit drawings were found in the office of a Robertsdale fire station, prompting a police investigation and one firefighter being placed on leave in what the mayor is calling a "racial incident."

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. confirmed Friday that city information technology personnel were installing fiber optic cable at Hammond's No. 2 fire station in Robertsdale on Jan. 28 and needed to access an office in the building to complete the work.

The office was locked, the mayor said, and fire department personnel had to assist the IT workers with access by "jimmying" the lock open with a pocket knife, the mayor said.

When personnel entered the office, the drawings and noose were discovered, McDermott confirmed.

McDermott expressed disgust at the "racial implications" of what was found in the office, confirming one firefighter is on paid leave, pending the results of a full investigation.

“When information was brought to my attention that a racial incident occurred at one of our fire houses, I immediately informed Police Chief Andy Short and Assistant Chief Jeff Long to conduct an investigation," McDermott said. "Hammond police internal affairs has been ordered to complete a full investigation and to report back to me.

