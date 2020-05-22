UPDATE: Construction worker killed in crash on I-94

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BURNS HARBOR -- A construction worker was struck and killed by a semi about 2:30 a.m. Friday on eastbound Interstate 94 just east of Portage, police said.

All lanes on the eastbound side remained closed about 8 a.m. for investigation and cleanup, Indiana State Police said. Traffic was being diverted at the U.S. 20 exit for Portage and Burns Harbor.

Photos released by Indiana State Police showed what appeared to be a pickup truck and trailer carrying construction cones was hit and pushed off the road. A nearby semitrailer appeared to have sustained crash and fire damage.

The Indiana Department of Transportation's TrafficWise website said emergency crews were responding to a vehicle fire.

Indiana State Police said more information about the crash would be released later Friday morning.

