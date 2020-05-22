UPDATE: Construction worker killed in crash on I-94

A damaged semi sits on eastbound Interstate 94 near Burns Harbor after a the driver struck and killed a construction worker about 2 a.m. All eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for hours investigation and cleanup.
A damaged semitrailer sits on Interstate 94 early Friday after the driver struck and killed a construction worker, police said.
Road construction equipment is strewn alongside Interstate 94 early Friday after a semitrailer struck and killed a construction worker near Burns Harbor.
Damaged construction equipment lies in the grass alongside Interstate 94 after a semi struck and killed a construction worker.
Tire tracks mark the road after a semi struck and killed a construction worker early Friday on eastbound Interstate 94 near Burns Harbor.
Emergency crews respond to a crash on eastbound Interstate 94 just east of the U.S. 20 exit in Burns Harbor.
BURNS HARBOR -- A construction worker was struck and killed by a semi about 2:30 a.m. Friday on eastbound Interstate 94 just east of Portage, police said.
All lanes on the eastbound side remained closed about 8 a.m. for investigation and cleanup, Indiana State Police said. Traffic was being diverted at the U.S. 20 exit for Portage and Burns Harbor.
Photos released by Indiana State Police showed what appeared to be a pickup truck and trailer carrying construction cones was hit and pushed off the road. A nearby semitrailer appeared to have sustained crash and fire damage.
The Indiana Department of Transportation's TrafficWise website said emergency crews were responding to a vehicle fire.
Indiana State Police said more information about the crash would be released later Friday morning.
