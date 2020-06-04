UPDATE: Coroner asks for help identifying deceased woman found in ditch

ROSELAWN — A female was found dead Wednesday by a crew mowing roadsides on County Road 600 East, south of Ind. 10, Newton County sheriff's police said.
A worker noticed a body in a ditch in the area and called sheriff's police, Capt. Shannon Cothran said.
The female's identity had not yet been determined, he said.
The Newton County Coroner’s Office has asked the public’s help in identifying the deceased woman.
She is described as a black woman between 30 and 50 years old with short, cropped black hair. The coroner said the woman weighs between 120 to 140 pounds and is 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall.
She was wearing a dark T-shirt with “Chica Fina” printed on the front and had on dark jogging pants with pockets. She was also wearing size 10 black and silver Nike tennis shoes.
The woman has several tattoos on both her arms, including Mickey Mouse with the letter “K” on her right forearm. On her left forearm, she has Minnie Mouse and the name, “Khalia” tattooed.
On her upper left chest area, she has a large green dollar sign with the name “Jockqua” with stars and a heart.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Scott McCord of the Newton County Coroner’s Office at 219-285-2515 or via email smccord@newtoncounty.in.gov.
People can also send private messages to the Newton County Indiana Coroner’s Office page but are asked to not post names on Facebook. To remain anonymous, call 219-234-7014.
Sheriff's police were assisted by Newton County EMS, Lincoln Township Fire Department, the Newton County coroner, Indiana State Police and the Newton County prosecutor's office.
