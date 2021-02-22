UPDATE: Corrections officer fatally stabbed after rushing to aid of co-worker, officials say

MICHIGAN CITY — A 57-year-year lieutenant at Indiana State Prison was fatally stabbed by an inmate after coming to the aid of another corrections officer, the Indiana Department of Correction said.

Lt. Eugene Lasco, of LaPorte, began his career with the maximum security prison in Michigan City on Oct. 19, 2009, and was a locksmith and former member of the emergency squad.

Lasco served on the Technical Response Team for Safety Hazmat and received multiple accolades for his service, the department said.

"Lt. Eugene Lasco paid the ultimate sacrifice, and we are forever indebted to his service to the State of Indiana," said Indiana Department of Correction Commissioner Robert Carter. "Lt. Lasco was well-known amongst his colleagues as a true team member, someone they could count on, and he proved that again on Sunday, when he rushed in to help a fellow correctional officer. His sacrifice will not be forgotten."

Lasco and Sgt. Padrick Schmitt were in a common area about 2:30 p.m. Sunday when inmate Tymetri Campbell, 38, attacked Schmitt and stabbed him multiple times, the department said.

Lasco went to help Schmitt, and Campbell stabbed Lasco.