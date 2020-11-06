 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Council, mayor dispute 2021 budget process; Prince claims state law violated
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Council, mayor dispute 2021 budget process; Prince claims state law violated

{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Common Council

First district council member William Godwin

 John J. Watkins, The Times

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince's administration and the Gary Common Council are increasingly at odds over the 2021 budget.

The mayor claimed Friday the council crafted a budget using incorrect numbers and violated state law by increasing line items, changing others, and making other errors. 

Prince has made clear he disagrees with the council's approved budget, but he has yet to veto it. However, the council has scheduled a series of emergency meetings today to address any potential veto. 

Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th, and Council President Williams Godwin, D-1st, said any discrepancies in the final 2021 budget lies with the administration for allegedly providing budget documents containing errors. 

Adkins said she would "not allow (the administration) to discredit the hard work" of the council and that the administration has incorrectly interpreted the budget data sent over to them. 

"It's beyond ridiculous at this point. I will not allow them to discredit the hard work that was done or try to imply that myself or any of my colleagues are incompetent. The fact is the administration's part-time controller/chief of staff unfortunately provided inaccurate, incoherent Form 1 budget data to the council, even though she was repeatedly asked to confirm the data at two public meetings. Their job is to ensure the integrity of the data provided to the council. My job is to make reasoning based on that information. They should take accountability for their miss and then confirm the facts before running to the press with yet again more misinformation. It's poor leadership, it's unnecessary and does nothing to help progress our struggling city," Adkins said in a statement.  

Prince still reserves the right to veto the budget, but it appears he wants to work with the council on a compromise, according to a statement from a city spokesman. 

"My administration will continue to seek ways to cooperate with the council to do what is best for the citizens of Gary," Prince said. 

Prince said the council previously indicated to his team it would be using what is called a budget "Form 1" to make changes — which is "not the process historically used."

According to Indiana Department of Local Government and Finance's website, the Form 1 report displays itemized budget estimates for each fund and department as advertised and adopted by the local unit.

Prince's chief of staff, Arlene Colvin, said in an email Thursday to the council the administration discovered "significant errors" relating to the budget's starting numbers. 

Adkins said the administration provided the Form 1 document to the council on Oct. 20. Since that time, she said she stated at least twice to Prince's chief of staff that she noticed discrepancies.

She said she flagged discrepancies and asked that the administration provide an update if needed.

“This was the only version they provided to the council. I hope it was not intentionally done," Adkins said.  

Godwin said either Prince's team is claiming Adkins changed the starting numbers, or the figures were incorrect when sent to the council. He said he has asked for an explanation. 

The council's $82.4 million budget represents a net decrease of $539,000 from the mayor’s proposed budget of $82.9 million, according to Adkins, who has a business background in procurement and led the council’s savings analysis.

The council’s budget was approved 6-2 Monday night. It includes decreases to line items such as overtime, fuel consumption, professional services, printing and advertising.

However, Prince claimed the council also included line item increases for non-public safety budget items, which it doesn't have authority to do. They can only decrease them.

Specifically, Prince claimed the administration increased the budget for local roads and streets, and underbudgeted police and fire despite granting them a 3% raise in 2021. Adkins vehemently denied that, and said the administration "did not clearly review" the documents in full. 

Adkins also denied Prince's claim that the council erroneously added in twice the amount of salaries as the mayor's advertised budget and violated state law.

The only changes made to the parks budget were decreases in overtime, gasoline consumption, professional services for an overall reduction from $1.77 million to $1.76 million. 

"Again, this analysis was based on the data provided to the council from the administration on 10/20/20," Adkins said. 

Colvin told the council Thursday the administration will not be submitting a budget Friday, nor would it be filing anything in the state's Gateway system due to deadline changes and errors discovered. 

The Nov. 6 deadline has been extended to Nov. 10 because of Election Day, Colvin said. Because the city's budget was passed after Oct. 1, the council is allowed 30 days to override the mayor’s veto should he do so. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Lake Republicans reclaim House seats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts