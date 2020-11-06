UPDATE: Council, mayor dispute 2021 budget process; Prince claims state law violated

"It's beyond ridiculous at this point. I will not allow them to discredit the hard work that was done or try to imply that myself or any of my colleagues are incompetent. The fact is the administration's part-time controller/chief of staff unfortunately provided inaccurate, incoherent Form 1 budget data to the council, even though she was repeatedly asked to confirm the data at two public meetings. Their job is to ensure the integrity of the data provided to the council. My job is to make reasoning based on that information. They should take accountability for their miss and then confirm the facts before running to the press with yet again more misinformation. It's poor leadership, it's unnecessary and does nothing to help progress our struggling city," Adkins said in a statement.